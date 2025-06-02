You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Provincetown, Truro officers, National Park Service rangers participate in active shooter training

Provincetown, Truro officers, National Park Service rangers participate in active shooter training

June 2, 2025


PROVINCETOWNFrom Provincetown Police: Friday and Saturday, Provincetown Police Officers, Provincetown Fire Department, Truro Police Department, and Cape Cod National Seashore have participated in a joint training.
Members of their respective departments participated in the Active Asssult Integrated Response (AAIR) training through Advanced Law Enforcement Rapid Response Training (ALERRT) sponsored by the Massachusetts Department of Fire Services and Massachusetts Municipal Police Training Committee.

This integrated AAIR curriculum trains police and fire to work together to #StopTheKilling and #StopTheDying in an active shooter event. During the training, Officers and Fire personnel were trained in the proper application of tourniquets, administering medical aid, and working together to reach a common positive outcome.

