You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Railroad track work to close Route 28 in Hyannis to thru traffic between Mary Dunn Way and Airport Rotary starting March 1st for 3 weeks

Railroad track work to close Route 28 in Hyannis to thru traffic between Mary Dunn Way and Airport Rotary starting March 1st for 3 weeks

February 25, 2021


HYANNIS – Barnstable Police report that Route 28 at the train tracks will be closed 24/7 for 3 weeks beginning on Monday, March 1st. Please seek alternate routes to avoid the area as much as possible.

Filed Under: Cape Wide News Tagged With: ,

From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter


CapeCod.com
737 West Main Street
Hyannis, MA 02601
Contact Us | Advertise Terms of Use 
Employment and EEO | Privacy 