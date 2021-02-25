HYANNIS – Barnstable Police report that Route 28 at the train tracks will be closed 24/7 for 3 weeks beginning on Monday, March 1st. Please seek alternate routes to avoid the area as much as possible.
Railroad track work to close Route 28 in Hyannis to thru traffic between Mary Dunn Way and Airport Rotary starting March 1st for 3 weeks
February 25, 2021
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
