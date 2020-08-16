Rally to Raise Awareness about Human Trafficking Planned in Hyannis

HYANNIS – A rally to raise awareness that Cape Cod is not immune to human trafficking will take place Sunday in Hyannis.

Organizers said they want to bring awareness to the issue of children being sold as a commodity for sex, abuse, and torture.

The rally will take place from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m at the Hyannis Rotary.

Organizer Jennifer Lynn Long said protecting children can start in the local community and start in local homes.

The Department of Homeland Security says human trafficking involves the use of force, fraud, or coercion to obtain some type of labor or commercial sex act.

According to the DHS website, traffickers can use violence, manipulation, or false promises to lure victims into trafficking situations.

The government says language barriers and fear of law enforcement can frequently keep victims from seeking help.