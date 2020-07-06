You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Rear-end collision injures one, causes traffic delays on Route 6 in Harwich

Rear-end collision injures one, causes traffic delays on Route 6 in Harwich

July 6, 2020

HARWICH – A two-vehicle rear-end collision sent one person to Cape Cod Hospital with unknown injuries. The crash happened around 10:30 AM on Route 6 westbound just before exit 19. Traffic was tied up in the area. The cause of the crash is under investigation by State Police.

