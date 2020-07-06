HARWICH – A two-vehicle rear-end collision sent one person to Cape Cod Hospital with unknown injuries. The crash happened around 10:30 AM on Route 6 westbound just before exit 19. Traffic was tied up in the area. The cause of the crash is under investigation by State Police.
Rear-end collision injures one, causes traffic delays on Route 6 in Harwich
July 6, 2020
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
- Yarmouth Moving Ahead With Drive-In Project
- Motorcoach Industry on Track to Receive Major Economic Relief
- Falmouth Fire Chief Small Retiring this Month
- House and Senate Pass Bill Expanding Voting Options
- Latham Centers Providing New Group Residences in Sandwich and Wareham
- Former State Rep. Jeff Perry Endorses Xiarhos
- State Representative Secures Funds For COVID-19 Testing
- Eastern Equine Encephalitis Virus Confirmed in Massachusetts
- Barnstable Beach Visitors Reminded to Be Responsible
- Sandwich Hosts Socially Distant Town Meeting
- Wellfleet Housing Authority Looking for Winter Aid
- Barnstable and Yarmouth Receiving State Funding for Road, Bridge Work
- Cape Conservatory Offers Online Program This Summer