Rear-end collision stalls eastbound traffic on Route 6 in Brewster



BREWSTER – A rear-end collision between a work van and a car caused delays for eastbound traffic on Route 6 just before 8 AM Tuesday. The crash happened by Milemarker 87 between the Route 137 and Route 6A exits. No injuries were reported. Mass State Police are investigating the crash.

Photos by MyKol, a Cape Wide News reader. If you see breaking news and can safely take photos or video, please send them to us!