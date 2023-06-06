You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Rear-end collision stalls eastbound traffic on Route 6 in Brewster

Rear-end collision stalls eastbound traffic on Route 6 in Brewster

June 6, 2023


BREWSTER – A rear-end collision between a work van and a car caused delays for eastbound traffic on Route 6 just before 8 AM Tuesday. The crash happened by Milemarker 87 between the Route 137 and Route 6A exits. No injuries were reported. Mass State Police are investigating the crash.
Photos by MyKol, a Cape Wide News reader. If you see breaking news and can safely take photos or video, please send them to us!

Filed Under: Cape Wide News

From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter


CapeCod.com
737 West Main Street
Hyannis, MA 02601
Contact Us | Advertise Terms of Use 
Employment and EEO | Privacy 