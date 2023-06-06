BREWSTER – A rear-end collision between a work van and a car caused delays for eastbound traffic on Route 6 just before 8 AM Tuesday. The crash happened by Milemarker 87 between the Route 137 and Route 6A exits. No injuries were reported. Mass State Police are investigating the crash.
Photos by MyKol, a Cape Wide News reader. If you see breaking news and can safely take photos or video, please send them to us!
Rear-end collision stalls eastbound traffic on Route 6 in Brewster
June 6, 2023
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
