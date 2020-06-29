HARWICH – Harwich Police are investigating a rear-end collision Monday afternoon. The crash happened on Route 124 at Old Colony Road. There were no injuries.
No injuries after rear-end collision in Harwich
June 29, 2020
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
