Reception to be held for Dennis Assistant Chief John Donlan retiring after 46 years



DENNIS – The Dennis Fire Department has announced that Assistant Chief John Donlan, after 46 years on the Dennis Fire Department, will be retiring on August 13rd, 2021

John joined the Call Department on January 1st 1975 and was hired full-time on October 1st 1975. John has been another rock-solid employee for the department. Rising up through every position in the department including Lieutenant, Captain, EMS Coordinator, Deputy, Assistant and Acting Chief, is a true testament to his commitment to Department and the fire service. Always willing to step up and never saying no to what needed to be done.

As a paramedic, Assistant Chief Donlan was in the second paramedic class ever given on the eastern seaboard. John worked and taught EMS for years on the Cape showing once again his commitment to his job. In 1990, John was designated “Paramedic of the Year” and deservedly so.

We wish John, Jane and his family the very best in retirement.

A reception will be held on his last day of service, Friday August 13th. The public is invited to stop by the Dennis Fire Headquarters at 883 Main Street (Route 28) between 9 AM and 11 AM. Light refreshments will be served.