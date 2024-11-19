Red Flag Warning for extreme fire danger continues Tuesday

Red Flag Warning

URGENT – FIRE WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service Boston/Norton MA

629 PM EST Mon Nov 18 2024

…RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 7 AM TO 6 PM EST TUESDAY FOR MASSACHUSETTS…

The National Weather Service in Boston/Norton has issued a Red Flag Warning, which is in effect from 7 AM to 6 PM EST Tuesday.

* AFFECTED AREA…In Massachusetts, Western Franklin, Eastern Franklin, Northern Worcester, Central Middlesex, Western Essex, Eastern Essex, Western Hampshire, Western Hampden, Eastern Hampshire, Eastern Hampden, Southern Worcester, Western Norfolk, Southeast Middlesex, Suffolk, Eastern Norfolk, Northern Bristol, Western Plymouth, Eastern Plymouth, Southern Bristol, Southern Plymouth, Barnstable, Dukes, Nantucket and Northern Middlesex.

* TIMING…From 7 AM to 6 PM EST Tuesday.

* WINDS…Northwest 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

* RELATIVE HUMIDITY…As low as 35 percent.

* TEMPERATURES…Up to 57.

* IMPACTS…Any fire that develops will catch and spread quickly. Outdoor burning is not recommended.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now, or will shortly. Any fires that start may spread rapidly and become difficult to extinguish.