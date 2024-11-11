Red Flag Warning for extreme fire danger Tuesday

Red Flag Warning

URGENT – FIRE WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service Boston/Norton MA

305 PM EST Mon Nov 11 2024

…RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 9 AM TO 6 PM EST TUESDAY

The National Weather Service in Boston/Norton has issued a Red Flag Warning for which is in effect from 9 AM to 6 PM EST Tuesday.

* AFFECTED AREA…In Connecticut, Hartford, Tolland and Windham. In Massachusetts, Western Franklin, Eastern Franklin, Northern Worcester, Central Middlesex, Western Essex, Eastern Essex, Western Hampshire, Western Hampden, Eastern Hampshire, Eastern Hampden, Southern Worcester, Western Norfolk, Southeast Middlesex, Suffolk, Eastern Norfolk, Northern Bristol, Western Plymouth, Eastern Plymouth, Southern Bristol, Southern Plymouth, Barnstable, Dukes, Nantucket and Northern Middlesex. In Rhode Island, Northwest Providence, Southeast Providence, Western Kent, Eastern Kent, Bristol, Washington, Newport and Block Island.

* TIMING…From 9 AM to 6 PM EST Tuesday.

* WINDS…Northwest 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

* RELATIVE HUMIDITY…As low as 39 percent.

* TEMPERATURES…Up to 51.

* LIGHTNING…

* IMPACTS…Any fire that develops will catch and spread quickly. Outdoor burning is not recommended.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now, or will shortly. Any fires that start may spread rapidly and become difficult to extinguish.