Red Flag Warning issued for Friday

Red Flag Warning
URGENT – FIRE WEATHER MESSAGE
National Weather Service Boston/Norton MA
258 PM EST Thu Nov 7 2024
…RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 8 AM TO 6 PM EST FRIDAY…
The National Weather Service in Boston/Norton has issued a Red Flag Warning, which is in effect from 8 AM to 6 PM EST Friday.
* AFFECTED AREA…All of Massachusetts east of the Berkshires, northern Connecticut, and all of Rhode Island.
* TIMING…From 8 AM to 6 PM EST Friday.
* WINDS…West 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.
* RELATIVE HUMIDITY…As low as 30 percent.
* TEMPERATURES…50s to lower 60s.
* IMPACTS…Any fire that develops will catch and spread quickly. Outdoor burning is not recommended.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…
A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now, .or will shortly. Any fires that start may spread rapidly and become difficult to extinguish.