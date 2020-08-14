Regional CERT team offers basic training for new members



BREWSTER – The Brewster/Orleans/Chatham and Harwich (BOCH) Community Emergency Response Team (CERT) will be hosting a basic training session for new members during the months of October/November 2020.

In order to meet future challenges and strengthen the team’s capabilities BOCH CERT is recruiting individuals willing to volunteer their time to assist the involved communities and their neighbors during public events, disasters, storms, and emergency incidents. Members of the team meet and train monthly to ensure they remain prepared for these multiple missions. Firm dates of the new classes will be established later in the season.

If you are interested in becoming a volunteer for the BOCH CERT please contact your local Emergency Management Director or Dave Miller (BOCH CERT Coordinator) via email at CERT@chatham-ma.gov or John Kondratowicz (Chatham Emergency Manager) at jkondratowicz@chatham-ma.gov.