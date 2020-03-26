Remains found in Hyannis woods identified as man missing from Falmouth since August



HYANNIS – Human remains found in the woods in Hyannis have been identified by the Cape and Islands District Attorney’s office as Floyd Black. Black has been missing from Falmouth since August and was the subject of a Silver Alert.

The D.A.s office released the following statement: On March 23, 2020 human remains were located in the vicinity of the DPW on Falmouth Road in Hyannis. The deceased has been identified as Floyd Black (dob 4-22-58) of Hyannis. The Office of the Chief Medical Examiner has accepted jurisdiction of the case, however there is nothing suspicious at this time. The matter remains under investigation by Barnstable Police and State Police Detectives assigned to the District Attorney’s Office.

See original story here.