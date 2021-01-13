Renovations to Oyster Harbor Bridge in Osterville to start Thursday

OSTERVILLE – The Town of Barnstable’s contractor, MAS Building and Bridge, Inc. (MAS), is under contract to complete a rehabilitation project to the Oyster Harbors Bridge. The project will involve structural and safety repairs to the bridge, including replacement of steel stringers, replacement of abutment joints, repairs to columns supporting the bridge tender’s house, and replacement of safety railings on the machine platform. To complete the improvements, one-lane of traffic will need to be closed for the duration of the project. Temporary traffic signals will be installed to manage traffic during this time.

MAS will begin mobilizing to the project site on Thursday, January 14, 2021. The lane closure is scheduled to begin during the week of January 18, 2021. The project is scheduled to be completed by May 1, 2021. Once the lane closure begins, the draw-bridge will not be able to be opened for marine vessels passing under the bridge, until the completion of construction. Vessels that would require the draw bridge to be opened to pass under will need to seek an alternate route. Vessels that do not require the draw bridge to be opened will be able to continue to pass under the bridge. Marine vessels operating in the area should monitor the Notice to Mariners for updates and further detail relative to this project.

Typical work hours will be Monday through Friday, 7:00 AM to 4:00 PM, though work during weekends may be necessary. Traffic will be impacted as a result of the lane closure and residents are encouraged to plan accordingly when traveling in this area. As always, please slow down and use extreme caution when traveling through or near construction areas, and follow posted safety signs.