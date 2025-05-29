Report of firearm brandished leads to high speed pursuit and at least three people detained

HYANNIS – Cape Wide News has reached out to Barnstable Police for details on what appeared to be a wild scene that unfolded Wednesday evening. It began after reports of a firearm being brandished in a parking lot in Hyannis. A vehicle sped away when officers arrived to investigate. A high speed pursuit was terminated twice as it wound up Route 132 and eventually onto Route 6. Despite reports the vehicle lost a tire, it continued on. Officers located the vehicle on Route 6A near the Bourne/Sandwich town line. Barnstable, Sandwich, Bourne and Mass State Police conducted a ground search including the use of a K9 dog. Three people were detained but it was unclear what if any charges were filed.

Again CWN is checking with Barnstable Police and we will bring you updated information as we get it.