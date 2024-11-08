Updated 12:45 PM: Report of person in water prompts large response to Cape Cod Canal near the Sagamore Bridge



BOURNE – Sandwich, Bourne and Wareham marine assets are conducting an active search for a reported person in the water on the East End of the Cape Cod Canal. A USCG helicopter is also involved in the search. The victim is reported as a male in dark clothing. No further information is available at this time.

Anyone with any sightings or information is asked to please contact the U.S. Coast Guard at Emergency: 866-819-9128.

Update from U.S. Coast Guard: At 10 AM Friday morning there was a report of a bridge jumper off of the Sagamore Bridge as well videos of them swimming in the water after. The person appeared to be an African American Male.

The Coast Guard currently has a small boat and helicopter searching for them in the Cape Cod Canal with four other boats from state and local agencies.

If you have any information on this case, please call the Sector Command Center (508) 538-2300.