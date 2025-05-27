PROVINCETOWN – A report of smoke coming from a building in Winthrop Street near Commercial Street Tuesday morning drew a large response. The initial report started an automatic line response for units as far away as Eastham as a precaution. It appears an electrical issue was to blame for the smoke and no fire damage was reported. Traffic was detoured for a time but all roadways have reopened. Further details were not immediately available.
Report of possible building fire draws large response to Provincetown
May 27, 2025
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
