You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Reported brush fire at Race Point draws Provincetown fire response

Reported brush fire at Race Point draws Provincetown fire response

September 14, 2020

Tim Caldwell/CWN

PROVINCETOWN – A United State Coast Guard helicopter reported seeing a brush fire near Race Point Beach in Provincetown while passing over the area. The call came in shortly after 8 PM and drew a response from Provincetown Fire and National Park Service personnel. The fire was off of the oversand route south of the beach. Luckily by the time officials arrived on scene, the fire had pretty much burned itself out despite a brisk wind. The National Park Service did confirm none of the historic “Dune Shacks” were damaged.

Filed Under: Cape Wide News Tagged With:

From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter


CapeCod.com
737 West Main Street
Hyannis, MA 02601
Contact Us | Advertise Terms of Use 
Employment and EEO | Privacy 