Reported brush fire at Race Point draws Provincetown fire response

PROVINCETOWN – A United State Coast Guard helicopter reported seeing a brush fire near Race Point Beach in Provincetown while passing over the area. The call came in shortly after 8 PM and drew a response from Provincetown Fire and National Park Service personnel. The fire was off of the oversand route south of the beach. Luckily by the time officials arrived on scene, the fire had pretty much burned itself out despite a brisk wind. The National Park Service did confirm none of the historic “Dune Shacks” were damaged.