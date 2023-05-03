You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Rescuers called to car vs pole crash on Sandwich Road in Bourne

May 3, 2023

BOURNE – A car struck a utility pole in Bourne around 4:30 PM Wednesday. The crash happened on Sandwich Road by the U.S. Post Office. The pole was snapped and wires came down on the vehicle forcing the driver to stay in the car until Eversource could secure power. Traffic was tied up in the area. The crash is under investigation by Bourne Police.

