BOURNE – A car struck a utility pole in Bourne around 4:30 PM Wednesday. The crash happened on Sandwich Road by the U.S. Post Office. The pole was snapped and wires came down on the vehicle forcing the driver to stay in the car until Eversource could secure power. Traffic was tied up in the area. The crash is under investigation by Bourne Police.
Rescuers called to car vs pole crash on Sandwich Road in Bourne
May 3, 2023
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
