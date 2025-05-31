You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Rescuers called to Skaket Beach in Orleans after report of teens possibly in distress in the water

May 31, 2025

ORLEANS – Rescuers rushed to Skaket Beach in Orleans after reports of two teenagers possibly in distress in the water. The victims were located near the Oyster Farm and were assisted to shore where they declined further evaluation for possible hypothermia. Further details were not immediately available.

