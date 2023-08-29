You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Rescuers respond to falls from ladders in Truro, Marstons Mills

Rescuers respond to falls from ladders in Truro, Marstons Mills

August 29, 2023

TRURO – A person was injured after reportedly falling from a ladder in North Truro. It happened late Tuesday morning at the Bayberry Cottages on Shore Road. The victim was transported to Cape Cod Hospital with unknown injuries.

MARSTONS MILLS – A person was seriously injured after reportedly falling some distance from a ladder in Marstons Mills late Tuesday morning. Rescuers responded to the 1000 block of River Road. The victim was transported to South Shore Hospital trauma center in Weymouth.

MedFlight helicopters were grounded by weather conditions.

