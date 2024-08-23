MASHPEE – Rescuers responded to a reported near drowning in Mashpee early Friday afternoon. The incident happened at the end of Wading Place Road at the Popponesset Spit. CPR was in progress when officials arrived. The victim was rushed to Falmouth Hospital. Further details were not immediately available.
Rescuers respond to near drowning in Mashpee
August 23, 2024
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
