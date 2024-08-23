You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Rescuers respond to near drowning in Mashpee

Rescuers respond to near drowning in Mashpee

August 23, 2024

MASHPEE – Rescuers responded to a reported near drowning in Mashpee early Friday afternoon. The incident happened at the end of Wading Place Road at the Popponesset Spit. CPR was in progress when officials arrived. The victim was rushed to Falmouth Hospital. Further details were not immediately available.

