Results of 2nd round of COVID-19 testing of firefighters in Chatham show no new cases



CHATHAM – Results from a second round of COVID-19 testing yielded no new positive cases in the Chatham Fire Department.

Second round test results were received today for staff tested Tuesday following an initial round of testing last week that identified two COVID-19 positive Fire Department staff. Both staff who previously tested positive have been isolating in accordance with State Department of Public Health and Centers for Disease Control (CDC) guidance.

The Fire Department is ensuring all shifts are properly staffed for emergency response to the community and expect all staff impacted to be back at work shortly.

Updated COVID-19 information is available on the Town’s website: https://www.chatham-ma.gov/home/pages/covid-19-coronavirus-information.