COTUIT – The Cotuit Fire Department regrets to announce the passing of Chief Walter “Spike” Dottridge. Chief Dottridge served the Cotuit Fire District for over 40 years, serving as Chief of the department for 8 years, and retiring in 1985. Spike also worked for the State Forestry Department during WW2. Details on services to honor the memory of Chief Dottridge will be provided when available. Our thoughts and condolences go out to his family, and all those mourning his loss.
Retired Cotuit Fire Chief passes away
March 25, 2021
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
