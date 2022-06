DENNIS – Dennis Firefighters have announced that Retired Assistant Fire Chief John Donlan has passed away at the age of 65. No cause of death was listed.

Visiting hours will be on Friday June 17th from 3 PM to 7 PM at the Doane Beal & Ames 729 Route 134 in South Dennis. A funeral service will be held on Saturday June 18th at 1 PM at Brewster Baptist Church 1848 Main Street in Brewster.