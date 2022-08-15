Retired Dennis Police Chief John Symington passes away

DENNIS – On behalf of the men and women of the Dennis Police Department, Chief John Brady regrets to announce the death of retired Dennis Police Chief John Symington on August 11, 2022.

Chief Symington was 71 years old

Chief Symington spent a 33-year career with the Dennis Police Department where he held every rank except captain and retired after spending the last ten years as Chief of Police. He was proudest of his accomplishments in developing community policing programs and obtaining initial grant funding to begin the department’s victim services program. Both programs are to this day important elements of the Dennis Police Department. The Dennis Police Department and the Town of Dennis will always be a better place because of the hard work, compassion and honorable service Chief Symington provided.