Retired Police Chief Ron Fisette honored in Wellfleet



WELLFLEET – On Saturday, Chief Ron Fisette was recognized for his years of service with the Wellfleet Police Department at the Wellfleet Post Office. Long time friends worked with the Wellfleet Postmaster and staff for a special recognition. A commemorative stamped envelope from the Wellfleet Post Office on his last day was presented to him.

While Chief Ron Fisette has been steadfast in not looking for any recognition, he appreciates and is thankful for the many kind words and thoughts of so many.

Photos by Wellfleet Police/CWN