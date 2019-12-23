You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Retired Police Chief Ron Fisette honored in Wellfleet

Retired Police Chief Ron Fisette honored in Wellfleet

December 23, 2019


WELLFLEET – On Saturday, Chief Ron Fisette was recognized for his years of service with the Wellfleet Police Department at the Wellfleet Post Office. Long time friends worked with the Wellfleet Postmaster and staff for a special recognition. A commemorative stamped envelope from the Wellfleet Post Office on his last day was presented to him.

While Chief Ron Fisette has been steadfast in not looking for any recognition, he appreciates and is thankful for the many kind words and thoughts of so many.
Photos by Wellfleet Police/CWN

Filed Under: Cape Wide News Tagged With:

From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter


CapeCod.com
737 West Main Street
Hyannis, MA 02601
Contact Us | Advertise Terms of Use 
Employment and EEO | Privacy 