Retired Sandwich firefighter injured in 2010 blaze passes away

SANDWICH – From Sandwich Fire: The Sandwich Fire Department regrets to announce the passing of retired F//F Lee Burrill. F/F Burrill worked for Sandwich Fire from 1997 to 2014 at which time he was forced to retire due to injuries sustained at a May 2010 house fire. Please keep F/F Burrill and his family in your prayers. Services are as follows:

Wake – February 27, 2025

4 PM-7 PM

Roberts and Sons Funeral Home

Foxboro, MA

Service – February 28, 2025

11 AM

Roberts and Sons Funeral Home

Foxboro, MA

Burial – February 28, 2025

12 PM

Rock Hill Cemetery

Foxboro, MA

F/F Burrill was just 55-years-old.

__________

CWN reported on the events of May 31st, 2010:



Two firefighters injured in explosion at Sandwich blaze

SANDWICH – Two firefighters were injured when an explosion, apparently caused by a backdraft, rocked the scene of a house fire in Sandwich. Firefighters Daniel Keane (lower left) and Lee Burrill (lower right) were blown a fair distance backwards by the blast.

Keane reportedly suffered a fractured neck and back, while Burrill suffered a broken ankle. Burrill was taken by ambulance to Boston Medical Center, after MedFlight helicopters were grounded by the smoke from Canadian forest fires. Both of the men are expected to recover.

The call at 15 Open Trail Road in the Ridge Club development came in about 12:30 PM. The three-alarm fire gutted the expansive million dollar plus home.

No one was home at the time and no civilian injuries were reported. Mutual aid from across the upper Cape was called to the scene inside the exclusive golfing community where the house was located while departments as far away as Plymouth and Yarmouth covered empty fire stations.

The State Fire Marshal’s office is investigating the cause of the fire which appeared to have started near a barbecue in the rear of the house. A small rekindle brought firefighters back to the scene about 8:30 Monday evening.