Richmond R. Bell “the heart and soul of Wellfleet, deputy fire chief passes away at 95

June 21, 2020


WELLFLEET – Richmond R. Bell, fondly recalled by many as “the heart and soul of Wellfleet”, has died at the age of 95. Bell was a World War II veteran who served in the 29th Infantry Division that landed at Omaha Beach. He received a Bronze Star and three Purple Hearts for his service. After the war Bell resided in Wellfleet where he served as a firefighter for nearly 40 years-more than 20 of them as deputy chief. He also drove for Lower Cape Ambulance. Bell was also a member of the Wellfleet Historical Society.

Bell loved vintage cars, especially the Ford Model A. When he was 16-years-old, his father gave him a 1930 coupe which he owned until just recently. He was a fixture in parades in Wellfleet driving antique cars.

A public memorial service will be held at a later date when COVID-19 restrictions allow large gatherings. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations in Rich’s name may be made to the Wellfleet Firefighter’s Relief Association, P. O Box 602 Wellfleet, MA 02667, the Wellfleet Historical Society and Museum at wellfleethistoricalsociety.org, or Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center at D-H/Giesel Office of Development, 1 Medical Center Drive HB 7070, Lebanon, NH 03756-0001.

