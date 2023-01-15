You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Rider injured in fall from horse in Harwich

Rider injured in fall from horse in Harwich

January 15, 2023

HARWICH – A rider was injured after reportedly falling from a horse in Harwich late Sunday morning. Crews were called to True North Farm on Queen Anne Road sometime after 11:30 AM. The victim was transported to Cape Cod Hospital with unknown injuries. Further details were not immediately available.

