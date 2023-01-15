HARWICH – A rider was injured after reportedly falling from a horse in Harwich late Sunday morning. Crews were called to True North Farm on Queen Anne Road sometime after 11:30 AM. The victim was transported to Cape Cod Hospital with unknown injuries. Further details were not immediately available.
Rider injured in fall from horse in Harwich
January 15, 2023
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
