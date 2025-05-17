You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Rider seriously injured in car vs motorcycle crash in Falmouth

Rider seriously injured in car vs motorcycle crash in Falmouth

May 17, 2025

FALMOUTH – A car and motorcycle collided in Falmouth shortly after 2 PM Saturday. The collision happened on Teaticket Highway (Route 28) at Oxbow Road. The rider was transported by ambulance to a hospital. Traffic was detoured around the scene until it was cleared. Falmouth Police are investigating the cause of the crash.

