HARWICH – A horseback rider was seriously injured in an equestrian accident in Harwich. Rescuers responded to Full Circle Farm on South West Gate Road about 4 PM Friday. MedFlight was not available due to weather so the victim was rushed to Cape Cod Hospital. Further details were not immediately available.
Rider seriously injured in fall from horse in Harwich
July 2, 2021
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
