Rider seriously injured in fall from horse in Harwich

July 2, 2021

HARWICH – A horseback rider was seriously injured in an equestrian accident in Harwich. Rescuers responded to Full Circle Farm on South West Gate Road about 4 PM Friday. MedFlight was not available due to weather so the victim was rushed to Cape Cod Hospital. Further details were not immediately available.

