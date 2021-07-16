Ring doorbell video leads to arrest in Hyannis B&E

HYANNIS – From Barnstable Police: On July 7, 2021 the Barnstable Police received a report of a breaking and entering that had just taken place at a residence in Hyannis. The reporting party contacted dispatch to inform them that they had just witnessed a female attempt to gain entry into their residence via their Ring camera system. Upon failing to gain entry into the residence the female then entered their shed and stole a power washer from it. The victim was quickly able to share the Ring video with the Barnstable Police along with the Ring Neighbors app users to seek assistance in identifying the female suspect.

Within 24 hours the Barnstable Police Department, using the Ring video, were able to identify, locate, and take 47 year old Rebekah Rooney into custody. Rooney was charged with:

Breaking & Entering into a building to commit a felony in the daytime

Larceny under $1,200

Attempt to commit a crime

Along with Rooney being arrested and charged with the above offenses, the stolen power washer was recovered and returned to the victim.



The Barnstable Police Department credit’s the victim’s ability to view and share their Ring video with the responding officers in the quick resolution to this matter. The Barnstable Police partnered with Ring earlier this year to help better serve the residence of Barnstable through the Neighbors by Ring mobile application. This application can allow residence to share video with the Barnstable Police as well as other Ring camera/doorbell owners. If you have a Ring camera/doorbell system and you would like to join Neighbors, you can download the app in the Google Play Store or the Apple App Store.