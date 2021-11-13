Risk of strong storms late this afternoon



Special Weather Statement

National Weather Service Boston/Norton MA

338 AM EST Sat Nov 13 2021

…A CLUSTER OF BRIEF SHOWERS THAT MAY CONTAIN A FEW EMBEDDED THUNDERSTORMS WITH SMALL HAIL AND BRIEF STRONG WIND GUSTS CROSS THE REGION BETWEEN 3 AND 7 PM…

A cluster of brief showers will move into western MA/northern CT after 3 or 4 pm and then into eastern MA/RI after 5 or 6 pm this evening. The activity will be short-lived only lasting an hour or two at the most in a given location. These showers may contain a few embedded thunderstorms along with small hail and brief strong wind gusts.

The main concern is the potential for brief wind gusts of 40 to 50 mph with this activity and a few gusts up to 60 mph not out of the question. The potential exists for some downed tree limbs and power outages with the heavier showers.