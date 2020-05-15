BOURNE – State Police are investigating if a case of road rage led to a crash in Bourne around 9:30 AM Friday. The crash happened on the Mid-Cape Connector at Factory Outlet Way. One person was evaluated for unknown injuries. CWN is checking with State Police for further details.
Road rage may have led to crash in Bourne that injured one
May 15, 2020
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
