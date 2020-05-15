You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Road rage may have led to crash in Bourne that injured one

Road rage may have led to crash in Bourne that injured one

May 15, 2020

BOURNE – State Police are investigating if a case of road rage led to a crash in Bourne around 9:30 AM Friday. The crash happened on the Mid-Cape Connector at Factory Outlet Way. One person was evaluated for unknown injuries. CWN is checking with State Police for further details.

