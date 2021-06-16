You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Road work starts today in Dennis

Road work starts today in Dennis

June 16, 2021

DENNIS – The Town of Dennis will be chip sealing roads starting Wednesday, June 16th (weather permitting). Work will be taking place on major roads including Route 134 (south of Upper County Road), Swan River Road, Loring Avenue, Fisk Street, Depot Street and Sea Street (Dennis Port) and will involve detouring traffic. Please seek alternate routes while the work is taking place. The work is expected to last 5-6 days. A complete list of roads is published on the Engineering Web page: https://www.town.dennis.ma.us/engineering-department.

We appreciate your patience during the resurfacing operations.
