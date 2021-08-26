You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Rollover crash causes extensive delays on Scenic Highway in Bourne

Rollover crash causes extensive delays on Scenic Highway in Bourne

August 26, 2021


BOURNE – A rollover crash caused extensive delays for westbound commuters on the Scenic Highway (Route 6) in Bourne. The crash happened shortly before 5 PM Thursday near the Seafood Shanty. Two people were evaluated but appeared to have escaped serious injury. Mass State Police are investigating the cause of the crash.

Filed Under: Cape Wide News Tagged With:

From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter


CapeCod.com
737 West Main Street
Hyannis, MA 02601
Contact Us | Advertise Terms of Use 
Employment and EEO | Privacy 