BOURNE – A rollover crash caused extensive delays for westbound commuters on the Scenic Highway (Route 6) in Bourne. The crash happened shortly before 5 PM Thursday near the Seafood Shanty. Two people were evaluated but appeared to have escaped serious injury. Mass State Police are investigating the cause of the crash.
Rollover crash causes extensive delays on Scenic Highway in Bourne
August 26, 2021
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
- Pentagon: US Troops Must Get Their COVID-19 Vaccines ASAP
- EPA to Review Proposed Gun Range at Cape Cod Base
- Concern About Endangered Whales Cited in Suit Over Wind Farm
- Massachusetts Issues Mandate Requiring Masks in Schools
- Cape Symphony to Require Vaccine Proof for Concerts
- Reminder: Orleans Bottle Ban Begins September 1
- Marine Renewable Energy Collaborative Tests First Tidal Turbine
- Mashpee Wampanoag Tribe Emergency Declaration Approved
- Sandwich Updates Boardwalk Replacement Plans
- COVID-19 Testing to Resume at Cape Cod Fairgrounds
- Feds Eye New Rules to Protect Right Whales from Fishing Gear
- State Education Board Clears Way for School Mask Mandate
- Sandwich Library Reopens Along Main Street