SANDWICH – A traffic crash left a vehicle overturned on Route 6 in Sandwich. The collision happened sometime after 4:30 PM on Route 6 eastbound at the Route 130 exit. Firefighters had to assist the driver from the vehicle which rolled on its side but no serious injuries were reported. Mass State Police are investigating the cause of the crash.
Photos via Cape Cod Incidents/CWN
Rollover crash causes traffic delays on Route 6 in Sandwich
March 22, 2025
