BBARNSTALE – A traffic crash left a car on its roof in Barnstable. The crash happened shortly before noon on Route 6 eastbound just past the Route 132 exit. The driver was transported to Cape Cod Hospital with unknown injuries. Traffic was down to one lane causing significant delays. Mass State Police are investigating the crash.
Rollover crash causing delays on Route 6 in Barnstable
January 3, 2025
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
- Orleans Offering Sewer Connection Grants
- Barnstable Town Council Considering Housing at Former Elementary School
- Barnstable County Commissioners Elect New Chair
- Steamship Authority Sells Two Vessels
- Cape Light Compact Unveils Residential Rates
- Wellfleet Harbor Actors Theater To Expand Successful School Collaboration
- Cape Cod Healthcare Announces January Blood Drives
- Former Falmouth Service Center Director Has Died
- Bourne Publishes Results Of Library Feasibility Study Survey
- Cape Cod Hospital Receives Level III Trauma Verification
- Top News Stories of 2024 from the CapeCod.com NewsCenter
- New Rotary Open In Orleans
- Weather Will Determine When New Year’s Eve Fireworks Launch In Provincetown