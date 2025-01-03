You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Rollover crash causing delays on Route 6 in Barnstable

Rollover crash causing delays on Route 6 in Barnstable

January 3, 2025

Via Cape Cod Incidents/CWN

BBARNSTALE – A traffic crash left a car on its roof in Barnstable. The crash happened  shortly before noon on Route 6 eastbound just past the Route 132 exit. The driver was transported to Cape Cod Hospital with unknown injuries. Traffic was down to one lane causing significant delays. Mass State Police are investigating the crash.

Filed Under: Cape Wide News Tagged With:

From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter


CapeCod.com
737 West Main Street
Hyannis, MA 02601
Contact Us | Advertise Terms of Use 
Employment and EEO | Privacy 