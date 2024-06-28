CENTERVILLE – A rollover crash shutdown Falmouth Road (Route 28) at Old Stage Road in Centerville about 5 PM Friday. Two vehicles collided causing one to roll on its side. Everyone was able to self-extricate from the vehicles. Two people were evaluated for injuries. Barnstable Police diverted traffic and were investigating the cause of the crash.
Rollover crash closes Route 28 in Centerville
June 28, 2024
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
- IFAW Reports Largest Stranding In History
- Mid-Cape Stabbing Suspect Held Without Bail
- Cape Cod National Seashore Offers Safety Guidance For Summer Visitors
- Osterville Mansion Sale Smashes Real Estate Records
- WATCH: 100 Years of Marine Science on Cape Cod with WHOI
- Small Business Leaders Urge Cape Codders to Stress Test Broadband this Summer
- Eight Rehabilitated Sea Turtles Return To The Wild In New England Aquarium’s First Summer Release
- Entangled Young Whale Discovered Up North
- Postmark Honors WHOI’s Alvin
- Brewster Affordable Apartment Project Receives State Grant
- Provincetown Beaches Open After Bacteria Tests
- Brewster To Close Sections Of Long Pond Road For Road Repairs
- Provincetown Closes Beaches Due To Elevated Bacteria Levels