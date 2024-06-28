You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Rollover crash closes Route 28 in Centerville

CENTERVILLE – A rollover crash shutdown Falmouth Road (Route 28) at Old Stage Road in Centerville about 5 PM Friday. Two vehicles collided causing one to roll on its side. Everyone was able to self-extricate from the vehicles. Two people were evaluated for injuries. Barnstable Police diverted traffic and were investigating the cause of the crash.

