COTUIT – A two vehicle crash with rollover shutdown a section of Route 28 in Cotuit. The collision happened about 7:40 PM Saturday on Falmouth Road (Route 28) at Santuit-Newtown Road. A Barnstable Police officer called in the crash, the cause of which is under investigation. No serious injuries were reported.

Update: As of 8:50 PM, the roadway had reopened.