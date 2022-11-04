MARSTONS MILLS – A two vehicle crash left one car on its roof in Marstons Mills. The crash happened about 3 PM on Wakeby Road just west of Santuit-Newtown Road. Two people were evaluated by EMTs for injuries. Wakeby Road was closed in the area. The crash is under investigation by Barnstable Police.
Rollover crash closes Wakeby Road in Marstons Mills
November 4, 2022
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
