Rollover crash closes Wakeby Road in Marstons Mills

Rollover crash closes Wakeby Road in Marstons Mills

November 4, 2022

MARSTONS MILLS – A two vehicle crash left one car on its roof in Marstons Mills. The crash happened about 3 PM on Wakeby Road just west of Santuit-Newtown Road. Two people were evaluated by EMTs for injuries. Wakeby Road was closed in the area. The crash is under investigation by Barnstable Police.

