PLYMOUTH – A two vehicle crash left one car rolled over on its roof on Route 3 in Plymouth about 9;30 AM Tuesday morning. The crash happened at mile marker 4.8. Plymouth Firefighters had to extricate the driver from the vehicle which was blocking both lanes. The extent of injuries was not immediately clear. Mass State Police are investigating the cause of the crash.
Rollover crash in Plymouth temporarily closes Route 3 northbound in Plymouth
March 29, 2022
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
