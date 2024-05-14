WAREHAM – A vehicle reportedly rolled on its roof in the median of Route 25 in Wareham sometime after 3:30 PM Tuesday. Firefighters extricated the driver who was transported to a waiting MedFLight helicopter at Tobey Hospital for transport to a trauma center. Traffic delays were likely in the area with at least one lane blocked. Mass State Police came upon the scene shortly after the crash happened and are investigating the circumstances of the crash.
Rollover crash on Route 25 in Wareham injures one person
May 14, 2024
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
