FALMOUTH -A crash left a vehicle overturned in Falmouth. The crash happened on Route 28 northbound just past the Thomas B. Landers exit. The driver was able to self extricate and was evaluated at the scene. Falmouth Police are investigating the crash.
Rollover crash on Route 28 in Falmouth
February 8, 2021
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
- AARP Says Valentine’s Day Can Be Lonely For Older Adults
- Mass Military Support Foundation Brings Food To Families In Eastham
- Cape Cod Community College Holding Free Dental Clinic For Kids
- Oak Bluffs Receives State Money for Transportation Projects
- Posting Vaccine Card on Social Media Could Lead to Identity Theft
- Over 2,000 Children Now Eligible to Receive Free and Reduced-Price Meals
- Cape Cod Real Estate Remains Red Hot
- Sunday Snowstorm Heading for Cape & Islands
- Steamship Authority Employee Tests Positive For COVID-19
- Keating Reintroduces National Seashore Advisory Commission Legislation
- Sunday Journal – Tick Talk With Larry Dapsis
- Sunday Journal – Truro Center For The Arts At Castle Hill
- Sunday Journal – Alzheimer’s Family Support Center