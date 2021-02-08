You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Rollover crash on Route 28 in Falmouth

Rollover crash on Route 28 in Falmouth

February 8, 2021

FALMOUTH -A crash left a vehicle overturned in Falmouth. The crash happened on Route 28 northbound just past the Thomas B. Landers exit. The driver was able to self extricate and was evaluated at the scene. Falmouth Police are investigating the crash.

