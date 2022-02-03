DENNIS – A vehicle rolled over on Route 6 westbound at the onramp from Exit 78 (Route 134) about 7 PM Wednesday. The driver was able to get out of the vehicle and was evaluated. One lane was closed in the area causing traffic delays. Mass State Police are investigating the cause of the crash.
Rollover crash on Route 6 in Dennis ties up traffic
February 2, 2022
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
