Rollover crash on Route 6 in Dennis ties up traffic

February 2, 2022

DENNIS – A vehicle rolled over on Route 6 westbound at the onramp from Exit 78 (Route 134) about 7 PM Wednesday. The driver was able to get out of the vehicle and was evaluated.  One lane was closed in the area causing traffic delays. Mass State Police are investigating the cause of the crash.

