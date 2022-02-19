EASTHAM – Officials were called to a two vehicle crash on Route 6 in Eastham sometime after 5 PM. The crash happened between Brackett Road and Massasoit Road leaving one vehicle overturned. Two people were evaluated at the scene. Eastham Police are investigating the caus eof the crash.
Rollover crash on Route 6 in Eastham
February 19, 2022
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
