You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Rollover crash on Route 6 in Eastham

Rollover crash on Route 6 in Eastham

February 19, 2022

EASTHAM – Officials were called to a two vehicle crash on Route 6 in Eastham sometime after 5 PM. The crash happened between Brackett Road and Massasoit Road leaving one vehicle overturned. Two people were evaluated at the scene. Eastham Police are investigating the caus eof the crash.

Filed Under: Cape Wide News Tagged With:

From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter


CapeCod.com
737 West Main Street
Hyannis, MA 02601
Contact Us | Advertise Terms of Use 
Employment and EEO | Privacy 