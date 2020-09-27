You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Rollover crash on Route 6 off ramp in Orleans

Rollover crash on Route 6 off ramp in Orleans

September 27, 2020

ORLEANS – A vehicle rolled over in Orleans shortly before midnight. The crash happened on the eastbound exit 12 off ramp from Route 6 to Route 6A. The driver reportedly was not on scene but was located a short time later and evaluated. The cause of the crash is under investigation.

