Rollover crash on Route 6A in Barnstable

Rollover crash on Route 6A in Barnstable

June 17, 2020

BARNSTABLE – A vehicle rolled over in Barnstable shortly after 10 PM Wednesday. The crash happened on Route 6A at Mary Dunn Road. The driver was able to get out of the vehicle and was evaluated by EMTs. The crash is under investigation by Barnstable Police.

