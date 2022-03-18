You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Rollover crash reported in Provincetown

Rollover crash reported in Provincetown

March 18, 2022


PROVINCETOWN – Provincetown Fire officials responded to a reported rollover crash around 9:30 AM Friday. The crash happened at the intersection of Route 6 & Snail Road leaving a pickup truck overturned. Two people were treated and released at the scene. Provincetown Police are investigating the cause of the crash.

