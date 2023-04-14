You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Rollover crash reported on Bournedale Road in Bourne

Rollover crash reported on Bournedale Road in Bourne

April 14, 2023


BOURNE – Bourne Police are investigating a rollover crash. The collision happened about 6:15 PM on Bournedale Road near the State Fire Tower. The vehicle appeared to have struck a boulder on the side of the road. The driver was able to self-extricate and appeared to have escape any serious injury.
Photos by Bourne Police/CWN

